Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 7th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $98.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,445.22. 2,487,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,625.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,761.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.