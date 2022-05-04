Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded up $98.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,445.22. 2,487,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,625.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2,761.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

