Alps Advisors Inc. Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,857. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

