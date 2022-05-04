Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $203.71 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.