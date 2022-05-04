Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 108,525 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

