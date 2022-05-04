Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 325,867 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,897,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 29.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,434. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

