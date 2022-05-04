Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $671,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Target accounts for 0.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.72. 97,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.