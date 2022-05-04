Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $671,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Target accounts for 0.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.72. 97,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
