Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Nokia Oyj makes up approximately 1.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 920,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,214,256. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

