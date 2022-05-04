American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 6.3%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

