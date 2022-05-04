American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 6.3%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBKGet Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

