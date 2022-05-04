American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,693 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

