American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,000 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infosys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.