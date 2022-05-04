American National Insurance Co. Sells 100,340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

