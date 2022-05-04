American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

AWR stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Get American States Water alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.