American States Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

