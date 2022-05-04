American States Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

American States Water stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. American States Water has a 1 year low of $74.93 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

