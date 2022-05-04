Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to report $952.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $949.40 million and the highest is $959.41 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 684,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ciena by 14.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,762. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

