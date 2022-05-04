Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Olin posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,666. Olin has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

