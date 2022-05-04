Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $337.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.10 million to $552.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.96 million, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $627.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ZLAB traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 302,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,857. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zai Lab by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 23.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

