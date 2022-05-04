Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $12.33

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENRFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF remained flat at $$6.59 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

