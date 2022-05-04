Analysts Set Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) PT at $18.50

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 3,270,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

