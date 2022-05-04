Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $140.23

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.18.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 44,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 166.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

