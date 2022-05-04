Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

