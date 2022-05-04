Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

