Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $6.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 731,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,485. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

