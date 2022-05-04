Argent Trust Co Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

