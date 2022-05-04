Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

