Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

ARGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

