Ark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $111.59 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,808,533 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

