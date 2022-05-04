Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 19,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,841. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 159,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

