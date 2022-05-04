Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $774,931.49 and approximately $38,305.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010503 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

