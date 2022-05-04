ASD Achieves Market Cap of $122.16 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. ASD has a total market cap of $122.16 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099283 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

