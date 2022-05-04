Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 25,013 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3,194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Signature Bank by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $312.27.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

