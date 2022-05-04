Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 9,804 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 216,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

