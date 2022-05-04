Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.05 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $500.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.17 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

