Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 160,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

