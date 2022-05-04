Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,958 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

