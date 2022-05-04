Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Hologic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

