Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 152.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

