Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AWX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Avalon worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.