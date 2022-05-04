AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,086. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

