Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.33

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 2945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,738 shares of company stock worth $494,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $28,338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

