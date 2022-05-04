Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

