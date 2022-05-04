Axonics (AXNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Axonics has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,434. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 443.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

