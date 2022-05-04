Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
