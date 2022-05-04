Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 431,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,331,951 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.64.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

