Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Cut to €6.20

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 185,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,126. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 225,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 247,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.