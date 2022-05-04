Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,690,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 32,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,352,000 after acquiring an additional 791,553 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,515,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 484,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 466,858 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,098,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 36,602,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,812,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.