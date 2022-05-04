Bancreek Capital Management LP Invests $3.40 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.87. 1,071,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,565. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

