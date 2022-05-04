Bancreek Capital Management LP Invests $4.63 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Danaher accounts for 4.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.63. 2,869,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,787. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

