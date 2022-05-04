Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes $3.73 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 3.5% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

MKC traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. 779,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,569. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

